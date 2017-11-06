Japan 2018 Home Jersey Unveiled

One of the first nations to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, adidas has the Japanese men’s national team fashionably prepared for Russia with a new home jersey. The jersey reveal comes days after the Japan Football Association’s design refresh and new JFA crest.

Samurai Blue’s newest home kit is blue and white, with indigo and red trim at the top. A v-neck collar in indigo with red trim. White three-stripe trim appears on the shoulders, with plain blue sleeves.

The design at the front is an ode to sashiko, traditional decorative embroidery. Indigo stripes and white small mini stripes are laced across the jersey. The new JFA crest is at the left breast, with a Japanese flag atop.

Japan’s full kit is blue with white three-stripe trim on shorts and socks.

