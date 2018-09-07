Jamaica 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Unveiled

Ahead of the September international break, Umbro and the Jamaican Football Federation have unveiled new home and away jerseys for both the Reggae Boyz and Reggae Girlz.

Jamaica’s home jersey retains the established yellow, with green collar and matching sleeve cuffs.

The green striped panels on the sleeves have yellow and black patterns.

A black Umbro logo is placed across from the crest.

The change jersey is black with green collar, green sleeve cuffs with yellow trim.

The bottom half of the jersey features an intricate green and yellow diamond pattern.

A white Umbro logo is placed across from the Jamaican national team crest.

The shorts and socks are interchangeable, with black shorts with green stripes and yellow and black patterns and solid yellow socks for the home.

The away set adds yellow shorts with black side stripes and solid black socks.