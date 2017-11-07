Ivory Coast 2018 Home Jersey Revealed

With the African World Cup Qualifiers reaching its final round of matches, PUMA and Ivory Coast have revealed the next home jersey Les Elephants will be wearing. The Ivorians must defeat Morocco in their Group C decider this weekend if they are to reach Russia next year.

Coming in the familiar orange shirt, Ivory Coast’s new home jersey features white and green trim on the collar. The sleeves feature white dotted pattern stripes on both arms, with white Powercats on the shoulders.

The main design at the front of the jersey has various white patterns shaped in the form of an elephant’s face, trunk and tusks. The Ivorian national team crest is placed at the left breast, with a white PUMA Powercat across.

