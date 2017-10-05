Italy 2018 Home Jersey Revealed

PUMA Football just dropped the new home jersey for the Italy National Soccer Team, which will be debuted by none other than Gianluigi Buffon when the Azzurri face Macedonia in the European World Cup Qualifiers. The field players will wear their white away kit, while the legendary goalkeeper will play in blue for the first time in 20 years defending the Italian colors.







The jersey debuts the new FIGC crest, and features a classic blue base combined with navy applications on the collar and sleeves. The Italian flag appears on the cuffs and back of the nape. Blue shorts and socks with navy features complete the new Italian look.

To celebrate the launch of the jersey and Buffon’s career, PUMA asked street artists Kamp Seedorf to paint murals in every country where he has played a World Cup, as well as an extra one in Turin.







The Italian kit will feature state-of-the-art evoKNIT technology, which offers body temperature regulation and superior ventilation. Seams are absent, while mesh areas with strategic perforations are present on critical areas.







The Italy 2018 Home Jersey will be soon available at World Soccer Shop.