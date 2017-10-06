The Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio (FIGC), or Italian Football Federation this week formally revealed the new crest their national teams will be wearing going forward In events across Italy. The Azzurri new logo combines modernity with tradition, with iconic goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon becoming the first to reveal the new crest on the pitch in their FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier against Macedonia.

The new FIGC crest was officially unveiled in Rome’s Museo Maxxi on Monday, with a giant version of the crest displayed and illuminated in Turin’s Mole Antonelliana a day later.





The crest was presented with the history of the national team’s greatest moments and the preceding logos the Azzurri wore leading to their four stars.







Compared to the previous FIGC crest, the new logo is more of a update of the classic Italian tricolor shield overlaying an azure traditional shield with gold accents and outline, replacing the stretched pentagonal shape of the previous badge. The four stars for the Azzurri’s World Cup victories are a solid gold, and are arched atop the crest, not inside over the tricolor like in the older crest. An arched Italia label and FIGC logo in the shield are updated with newer fonts.







