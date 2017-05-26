Inter Milan Reveals 2017/18 Home Jersey

Internazionale Milano FC and Nike Soccer revealed the Nerazzurri home kit for the 2017/18 season today. The new look strays from recent designs by introducing a city-inspired bold design for the iconic black and blue jersey.

The traditional black and blue stripes remain the focus of the jersey but they radiate downwards in varying widths, taking inspiration on Milan’s architecture.

The jersey features a modern hybrid crew collar with black/blue trim around the back of the collar.

The club’s ‘Nerazzurri’ nickname is featured in white on the inside of the jersey. The sleeves and shoulders are a solid black.

The Inter Milan badge appears over the heart, accompanied by white Nike and Pirelli logos.

The kit features black shorts and socks with white branding, and will debut on-field versus Udinese in the last game of the 2016/17 Serie A season.

The Inter Milan 2017/18 Nike home jersey is available at World Soccer Shop.