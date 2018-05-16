Inter Milan 2018/19 Home Jersey Unveiled

Nike Soccer has unveiled the Inter Milan 2018/19 home jersey. Celebrating a twenty year partnership with Nike, this incoming Nerazzurri jersey combines elements from two fan favorites.

Nike’s first home jersey from the 1998/99 and the popular 2010/11 home jersey serve as inspiration for the latest Inter jersey. The black and blue stripes return in a classic composition.

The sleeves and back neck tape are black and tonal black, as Inter also uses the latest Vapor template.

The details from both jerseys are displayed in front. A golden swoosh with an golden outline over Inter’s crest are from the original Nike strip. The stripes have a snakeskin graphic referencing Il Biscione (Big Grass Snake) and the 2010/11 jersey gradating at the bottom. Pirelli returns as the sponsor.

The 2018/19 Nike Inter Milan home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.