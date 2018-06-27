Inter Milan 2018/19 Away Jersey Revealed

Nike has released the Inter Milan away jersey for the 2018/19 season. The kit is a nod to the classic 2010/11 jersey and the introduction of Il Biscione, a powerful viper associated with the club and the city.

The jersey is primarily white with the ‘snakelike pattern’ of II Biscione graphically illustrated up to the neckline. Long-term sponsor, Pirelli, displays their logo across the chest in the club’s signature blue. The neckline captures the team’s colors of blue and black down the back collar, with the team crest marked in gold on the left breast.

“Back in 2010–11, Inter’s iconic away kit featured a bold graphic interpretation of the Biscione on the sleeve,” said Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director. “The 2018-19 away draws inspiration from the Biscione and its influence on the club and kits of the past, and this time it’s executed through an all-over print inspired by world famous Milanese fashion.”

The back of the neckline exhibits a modernized but historic serpent dressed in team colors that symbolizes the 1980’s club. The white serpent is stitched together where the black and blue necklines meet. The shorts match the jersey in all white while the socks are blue with a black band just under the knee, and a white Nike Swoosh and INTER written underneath.

The 2018/19 Nike Inter Milan away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop as they go on sale June 28.