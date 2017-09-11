Inter Milan 2017/18 Third Jersey Unveiled

The latest of Nike’s high profile clubs receiving dazzling third jerseys is Inter Milan of the Italian Serie A. Dubbed “Thunder Blue,” its set to debut in league play on the 16th away to Crotone.

Multiple shades of the dark blue color appear on the jersey in a unique camo-like geometric pattern, with fluorescent yellow details on the shoulders with solid stripe panels, the Nike swoosh on the chest, and on the sides as thin highlight stripes. An Inter nameplate is placed at the back of the jersey,

The full kit has the camo pattern extend to the shorts, with yellow details, and dark blue socks with yellow swoosh and Inter nameplate under it. Pirelli is the shirt sponsor, also in yellow.

The 2017/18 Nike Inter Milan third jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.