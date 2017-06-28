Inter Milan 17/18 Away Jersey Released

One of Italy’s finest clubs, Inter Milan, and Nike have unveiled their 2017/18 away jersey for their Serie A campaign.

A fusion of Nike’s Aeroswift technology with Milanese flair has this Inter away jersey in white with club colors blue and black.

The round collar has a blue trim wrapped around the sides and back of the neck. The inner neck has Nerazzuri etched in white text.

The sleeves are in contrasting colors, with blue on the left arm and black on the right. Royal blue trim serves as piping from the underarms down the sides.

The full kit has white shorts with blue trim on the sides, and white socks with blue striped detail on the calves. Pirelli returns as shirt sponsor in black.

The 2017/18 Nike Inter Milan away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.