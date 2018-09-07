Inter Milan 2018/19 Third Jersey Revealed

Nike has revealed a stunning classic third jersey for Italian Serie A power Inter Milan. Steeped in local tradition and history, the jersey pays tribute to the Duomo di Milano and its marble floors.
Inter Milan’s third jersey is gray with a dark gray St. George’s cross, fluorescent yellow and dark blue details.
A distorted map of Milan’s city center is displayed within a swirling marbled graphic.
The back stripe at the nape is a solid florescent yellow, a sharp contrast to the rest of the jersey.
The Nike logo and Inter Milan’s crest are a solid dark blue.
Pirelli is the shirt sponsor.