Huddersfield Town Sign Jersey Deal with Umbro

Huddersfield Town will have a new look next season after announcing they had signed a 4-year partnership with Umbro. The Manchester-based company will provide the club’s kits, replica jerseys, and training gear.

The Terriers are familiar with the Manchester-based company. Umbro was the technical sponsor for the club from 2011 until 2013. This was a successful period for the club as they earned a promotion from League 1 to the Championship.

“We’re delighted that Huddersfield Town will be wearing the famous double-diamond again from the start of next season,” GLD Group General Manager Michail Scholz said. “They’re an exciting club and there has been recent history between our brand and the Club, during some successful years, and we hope that we can again create more memories for the fans on and off the field.”

The club has finalized their home and away soccer kits which are scheduled to be unveiled in the coming months.

Umbro replaces Puma as Huddersfield Town’s kit sponsor.