Huddersfield Town 2018/19 Home Jersey Unveiled

Huddersfield has unveiled their 2018/19 home jersey, the first with new technical sponsor Umbro. Town’s second season in the top flight marks the return of the Terrier after nearly 50 years.

Town first used the Terrier as an emblem on their jerseys in the 1969/70 and 1970/71 seasons. Then-Chairman Frank Drabble introduced the nickname in September 1969, and the Terrier made its on-jersey debut in December 1969.

Town’s classic blue and white striped jersey has a triangle-shaped insert on the collar, with white Umbro diamond trim on the sleeve’s cuffs. A white monochrome Terriers logo is placed on the left breast, across from a white Umbro logo. The shorts are white, and also has a blue version of the Terriers logo.

New sleeve sponsor Leisu joins main shirt sponsor OPE Sports at the front.

