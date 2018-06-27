Huddersfield Town 2018/19 Away Jersey Unveiled

Huddersfield Town have unveiled their 2018/19 away jersey from Umbro. The club returns to the classic red and black colors for their first alternative jersey with the Double Diamond brand.

The jersey is mostly black with red stripes across the front. A contemporary design, the plain black crew neck collar brings a vintage touch. The club is also using the updated Terrier logo on the chest, across from a matching white Umbro logo.

The shoulders and sleeves are black, with a red diamond trim on the cuffs. The back is a solid black, with red lettering and white outlines, and a white label that reads HTAFC 1908 below the collar.

The full kit will have black shorts and socks. OPE SPORTS returns as the main shirt sponsor, with new sponsor Leisu Sports added on the left sleeves.

The 2018/19 Umbro Huddersfield Town away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.