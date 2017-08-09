Huddersfield Town 2017/18 Home Jersey Revealed

For the first time in club history, Huddersfield Town will be ready to face the challenges of the Premier League. They’ll do it with a new home jersey from PUMA.

Winning promotion to the Premier League via the promotion playoffs, the Terriers will be wearing their familiar blue and white stripes, with red details. The collar is a blue henley style, with a red button on the placket.

The back of the jerseys retains the unique stripe pattern the front has.

The sleeves are mostly blue with a solid white stripe that extends through both sleeves, and red Powercats on the shoulders. The left sleeve has sponsor PURE Business Group placed there.

The stripes have a halftone pattern, with Huddersfield’s crest featuring a red outline and three stars across from a red Powercat on the chest. The full kit has white shorts and socks with blue trim and red PUMA Powercats. Online betting and gaming company OPE Sports is the new shirt sponsor.