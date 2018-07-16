Huddersfield Town 2018/19 Third Jersey Unveiled

Huddersfield Town has unveiled its 2018/19 third jersey, the first with new technical sponsor Umbro. The Terriers have gone for an eye-catching fluorescent yellow and navy alternative.

This third jersey has a very visible fluorescent yellow body with navy sleeves and bright blue trim as an accent. The collar has navy rounded on the sides and back, with the front a v-shape and left yellow. The sleeve cuffs and insert at the interior of the sleeves have a tonal diamond pattern.

A modern update of the classic Terriers emblem the club will use on their uniforms this season is navy, with an Umbro logo across it on the chest.

The full kit has navy shorts with fluorescent yellow trim at the hem at the back, and fluorescent yellow with navy accents, and bright blue trim at the bottom of the caps. OPE Sports, the sponsor, is navy with a bright blue outline, with Leisu Sports on the left sleeve.