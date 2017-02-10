Houston Dynamo Unveil 2017 Home Jersey

The Houston Dynamo are the latest Major League Soccer club to unveil a new jersey for the 2017 season. The newest home jersey was unveiled at a fan event at a concert venue Thursday night, as Space Blue returns to a Dynamo jersey for the first time in seven years.

The club’s primary color orange is grouped together with white and secondary color Space Blue up front with thin horizontal stripes. Up top, a crew neck collar with an extending insert has a blue neck line on the inside. The shoulders feature white adidas three-stripes.

The back of the shirt has Forever Dynamo placed under the collar.

Houston’s crest features two silver stars over it, while the MLS logo on the sleeves has been modified to orange, black and white. The cuffs are white, and have a thin Space Blue stripe.

The jocktag is Texas’ State Flag, and is placed at the bottom of the shirt.

BHP Billiton returns as shirt sponsor.

The 2017 adidas Houston Dynamo home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.