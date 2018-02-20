Houston Dynamo 2018/19 Away Jersey Revealed

The Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer and adidas have revealed the club’s latest away jersey as the countdown to the start of the 2018 MLS season continues. Houston will be using a variety of blends to produce a fashionable look for their alternate jersey.

Houston’s 2018/19 away jersey combines black and orange. The collar up top has an EQT v-neck style, with orange three-stripes on the shoulders.

The sleeves have MLS logos adorned in black, white and orange over clear black arms.

Over the crest are two silver stars, for Houston’s 2006 and 2007 MLS Cups.

Tonal orange stripes across the front represents the diversity of the club, their supporters and the city of Houston.

The jocktag at the bottom left of the jersey has the state flag of Texas.

The 2018/19 adidas Houston Dynamo away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.