Hitting The Streets with the new Visaro 2.0 & Furon 2.0

New Balance revealed an updated version of their Visaro silo and a new colorway for the already known Furon 2.0, bringing two new looks to the soccer fields. In modern football cleats not only have to make use of elite technology to support pro and amateur players, but also must use an eye-catching color palette to stand-out in an outside the pitch.

Related: Behind The Scenes Look at The Creation of the Visaro 2.0.







The new Visaro 2.0 was released in a Typhoon/Alpha Orange colorway for the players who create with precise passing and astounding assists that split defensive lines. Its most prominent feature are the data driven molded foam hexaprene zones on the upper and insole, which allow players to enhance ball control and passing.







A new one piece moccasin construction was developed at New Balance to provide a form fitting feel so players can focus on creating on the field. The low collar frees the ankles in game-changing moments where a player reacts with quick turns and cuts.

The soleplate was completely revamped, featuring a transparent TPU plate with engineered nylon chassis with conical and triangle-shaped studs specially placed after a rigorous study of player movement and traction.







The Visaro didn’t come alone, as the Furon 2.0 arrived in stunning Alpha Orange/Tornado/Typhoon colorway. The Furon boots are designed to react at the key moment to define the outcome of a game. The top line lacing system delivers locked in fit and added comfort, keeping the feet in place at all times.







The ultralight Fantom Fit overlay creates strength and support, while the fixed Revlite footbed provides superior cushioning. The stiffened soleplate helps add energy return, featuring a bio-mechanical stud placement for superior acceleration. Both the Visaro 2.0 and Furon 2.0 come in wide fitting variations, as New Balance wants to make sure that every player can Create and React.







Shop the New Balance Visaro 2.0 and Furon 2.0 at World Soccer Shop. Pictures by KICK.