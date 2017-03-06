Hitting The Streets with the New Balance Vivid Cactus Audazo

Soccer365 partnered up with KICK to bring you an exclusive look at the new Vivid Cactus Audazo from New Balance. The KICK team hit the streets of New York City to test out the shoes and capture some incredible photos.







The new Audazo comes in four different colorways. The fan favorite Vivid Cactus & Lime Glo shoe allows players to stand out on and off the court.







The shoe features a REVlite midsole with a Pro bank insert for added support during cutting movements. This added support is perfect for taking your game to the next level and dominating your opponent on the futsal court.









The forefront of the foot features a textured toe bumper for durability with a TPU (Thermoplastic polyurethane) and mono mesh lateral for increased breathability.









The icy sole of the boot not only looks incredible but it also helps with traction when making fast paced cuts and moves, specifically on indoor futsal pitches.









The new range of Audazo’s from New Balance come in indoor and artificial turf versions, allowing players to enhance their game on an endless amount of pitches. The newest Audazo collection will be soon available at World Soccer Shop.