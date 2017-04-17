Hitting The Streets With The Limited Edition New Balance Visaro 2.0

New Balance recently dropped their limited edition of the Visaro 2.0 silo this past weekend. What makes this a limited edition is the special reactive colorway that shifts from Dark Denim to Ozone Blue when pressure’s applied.

The Visaro 2.0 offers a full moccasin upper and molded foam hexagonal shaped receiving, support and strike zones on the upper.

The Fresh Form EVA (Ethyl Vinyl Acetate) midsole gives a comfortable feel, important for those midfielders who will want to control the game on the ball.

The transparent TPU plate with engineered nylon chassis and conical studs at the bottom is crafted for those quick and agile midfielders who are able to create space and slip in those pinpoint passes.

New Balance’s Visaro 2.0 normally comes in an attractive Typhoon and Alpha Orange colorway. There’s also a Black and Alpha Orange K-Leather version.

The limited edition New Balance Visaro 2.0 is available now at World Soccer Shop.