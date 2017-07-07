Hertha BSC 17/18 Jerseys Launched

Germany’s Bundesliga capital club on the rise, Hertha Berlin, have joined forces with Nike to present Die Alte Dame’s (The Old Lady’s) 2017/18 home, away and third jerseys.

Presented in grand fashion on Berlin’s Victory Column, Hertha’s new 2017/18 blue and white home striped jersey has black trim on the collar that wraps around the back. Four white stripes take up the front of the jersey, with an additional white stripe on both sides. The sleeves and shoulders are a solid blue.

Hertha’s classic flag crest has an extra golden outline on the left breast, across from a golden Nike swoosh. These features on the chest are also on the away jersey.

Hertha’s away jersey is black with blue trim on the collar and on the sides. The sleeves have blue piping running down the flanks through the underarms.

Red returns as the primary color of Hertha’s third jersey, with black details on the shoulders and sleeves that fade into black. The chest has a black Nike swoosh, and the club crest doesn’t have a golden outline. Bet-at-Home.com are the shirt sponsors, with new sponsor Tedi on the left sleeve.

Shop for Hertha Berlin soccer jerseys at World Soccer Shop.