Hard To Find Liga MX Jerseys 2018/19

Mexico's Liga MX is home to one of the most hotly contested leagues on the planet, with the jerseys of prestigious powers like Chivas and Club America and popular clubs like Cruz Azul, Pumas de UNAM, Tigres de UANL and Santos Laguna seen worn by passionate fans not just in Mexico and North America, but around the world.

Veracruz Home And Away 2018/19

The Red Sharks of Veracruz have unveiled a pair of new jerseys from Charly Sport that are stylish. The home red jersey has a vibrant pattern in navy blue at the front of the jersey with matching navy collar and sleeve details on the cuffs. White Charly C branding is placed on the shoulders and right chest.

Veracruz’ away jersey comes in a clean white with a navy and red striped V on the left side of the chest, just under the club crest. The rest of the jersey features red details with the trim on the v-neck collar and bits on the sleeve cuffs. Additionally, navy Charly C branding is seen on the shoulders and on the right side of the chest.

Club León Home And Away 2018/19

Club León recently garnered plenty of attention in the United States when the legendary Landon Donovan returned from retirement for a second time, signing and playing for the Emeralds during the Liga MX Clausura 2018 half of last season.

The club has a couple of solid jerseys from Mexican-based sportswear company Pirma. The home jersey is a classic green jersey with a polo style collar. The change jersey is white with a green crew neck collar and matching curved cuffs on the sleeves.

Monarcas Morelia Home And Away 2018/19

Another marquee Liga MX club that are wearing jerseys from Pirma, Monarcas Morelia boasts a pair of regal jerseys for the 2018/19 season. The home jersey has the club’s traditional colors of yellow and red displayed as a striped pattern at the front. The collar is a neat black henley collar with a single button placket and red sleeve cuffs on yellow sleeves with a solid red stripe. A black Pirma logo with white outline is placed on the chest across from the crest.

Morelia’s change jersey is black with a bright pale yellow that appears on everything from the sponsors to the monochrome crest. A tonal black sash appears in a paint style that runs from the upper right to the bottom left.

Chivas 2018/19 Goalkeeper Home Jersey

Last but not least, Chivas’ goalkeeper home jersey from PUMA is a crisp, clean green shirt with matching white collar and sleeve cuffs. The PUMA Cats on the shoulders and right side of the chest are also in matching white.

