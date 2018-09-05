Hard to Find European Club Soccer Jerseys – 2018/19

It is easy to find the official jersey for most of Europe’s top clubs. The Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, PSG, Juventus’ of the world are everywhere.

But some of the coolest jerseys are the hard-to-find ones that frequently are only available in the country where the club plays or in some cases the club store at the stadium.

We take a look at some of the better looking hard-to-find jerseys from Europe. And can report that all are available (although in very limited inventory levels) at WorldSoccerShop.com.

“We spend time and effort every season working to source these hard-to-find jerseys,” World Soccer Shop’s Director of eCommerce Page Martin told Soccer365. “The collection makes us smile when we finally get it on the shelf and can tell the story of each club and their unique look.”

Schalke 04 Home and Away Soccer Jerseys

Schalke 04 is one of the trendiest clubs in the Bundesliga in the U.S. at the moment largely due to American Abroad Weston McKennie featuring on the roster. The midfielder turned down a contract with MLS to test the waters in Europe and has not looked back.

The Schalke home jersey is the club’s traditional blue jersey with white detailing on the sleeve cuffs and v-neck collar. The circular club crest sits on the left chest, with Umbro double diamond logo over the right chest.

‘Wir Leben Dich (We Love You)’ is printed on the back of the jersey below the collar.

The 18/19 away jersey has the same template as the home but stands out in grey. The use of blue detailing works well and the white detailing from the club crest and on the back of the collar really pops out.

The Schalke 04 soccer jerseys are made by Umbro.

Villarreal 18/19 Home Soccer Jersey

The all-yellow soccer kit of Villarreal is so much a part of the team look that the club nickname, the Yellow Submarine’ is attributed to the club. Fans should be very happy the club ditched the white jersey with black shorts look in 1947 as the new look stands out.

The yellow helps make the club’s red/yellow/blue crest pop and the crew neck is given a modern look with the black fluid detailing on the back of the collar.

The front-of-jersey sponsor, Pamesa Ceramica, utilizing 2 fonts really pushes this jersey over the top.

Lazio 18/19 Home and Away Soccer Jerseys

The Lazio 18/19 home jersey is a cool find. The upper half of the jersey is white and with a sky blue fold down collar and ‘v’ insert. The bottom of the jersey is sky blue. A dark blue eagle divides the top from bottom with the eagle’s wings pushing onto the white sleeves.

‘Noi l’amiamo e per lei combattiamo’ (We love you and we fight for you) is printed on the inside of the collar and ‘SS Lazio 1900′ underneath the collar on the back of the jersey.

The Lazio 18/19 away jersey is white and features a blue band that runs across the middle of the chest and down the sleeves. The band serves as the background for the Lazio crest and the Macron logo. A white and sky blue collar top of the look with a white ‘v’ insert nicking the primary blue band at the center.

Red Star Belgrade 18/19 Home Soccer Jersey

Red Star Belgrade is one of the most famous clubs from eastern Europe. They are the only Serbian (ex-Yugoslavian club) to win the European Cup/UEFA Champions League. They defeated Marseille in penalties to hoist the trophy.

The club’s 18/19 home white jersey with red vertical stripes stays true to tradition. The red stripes are outlined on the side with a narrow stripe of gold. The colors of the Serbian flag are included on the sleeve cuffs as well as on the bottom side hem of the jersey. A hybrid v-neck collar is used.

The back of the jersey is solid red

The Gazprom logo sits in the center of the jersey on a large white color block with the red stripes ending to allow the placement. The Red Star Belgrade logo sits high on the upper left chest. The jersey is made by Macron.

Sampdoria 18/19 Home and Away Soccer Jerseys

Sampdoria always has a great look with their white/blue/red single hoop home jersey design with the hoop continuing on the back of the jersey.

The jersey takes a very conservative approach for the 18/19 Serie A season with the jersey only featuring a simple St George’s Cross on the center of the best.

The more elaborate Sailor crest is on the left sleeve.

‘Genoa 12 August 1946’ is printed on both sleeves and is a reference to the official forming of the club.

‘UC Sampdoria’ is printed on the back below the collar and ‘La Maglia Piu Bella Del Mondo” (The Most Beautiful Jersey In The World)’ is printed inside the collar.

The Sampdoria 18/19 away jersey is a bold black. The ‘white/blue/red’ band is vertical and shifted to the right side of the jersey. The band also includes an outer edge of light blue.

A original version of the club crest that includes the St George’s Cross is on the left chest.

The same printed text from the home jersey is used on the away jersey.

A lace up Henley style color tops of the look.

Sampdoria’s 18/19 soccer jerseys are made by Joma.

1860 Munich 18/19 Home Soccer Jersey

1860 Munich is currently playing in the German Third Division but have a long history. The Munich club was a founding member of the Bundesliga and has played 20 seasons in the top flight.

The club’s 18/19 home jersey is in the traditional sky blue/white colors. Over the years Die Lowen (the Lions) have had solid jerseys, striped jerseys, and halved jerseys (they are willing to experiment).

This year’s jersey has a solid sky blue body and white sleeves with sky blue cuffs. A fold down collar with faux v-neck gives a classic feel. A sublimated lion in light sky blue sits on the right side of the jersey.

“Einmal Löwe, Immer Löwe!” (“Once a lion, always a lion!”) is printed on the inside of the collar.

The club’s crest in black and white really stands out on the sky blue background.

1860 Munich’s jersey sponsor is die Bayerische and insurance company. The jersey is made by Macron.

Club Brugge 18/19 Home Jersey

Club Brugge is one of the most successful clubs in the Belgian domestic league. The Blue and Blacks are the only club to play in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League final when they made the 1978 final.

American Abroad goalkeeper Ethan Horvath is with the club.

The Club Brugge 18/19 home jersey is a classic blue and black striped jersey. A central black stripe is flanked by a blue followed by a black stripe. The sleeves are solid blue with a black cuff. The back of the jersey is solid black.

A black stand-up collar with a Y-cut front is unique.

‘No Sweat/No Glory’ is included on the back at the base of the collar.

Proximus sponsor logo is included across the shoulders on the back of the jersey.

The club’s crest is on the left chest. Macron makes the jersey.

Sporting Club Portugal 18/19 Home and Away Soccer Jerseys

Sporting Club de Portugal is one of the most famous clubs from Portugal. They are well-known for their green and white colors, one of their nicknames is the Verde e brancos (Green and whites), and are sometimes referred to just as Sporting or maybe more familiar to old-timers Sporting Lisbon.

The Sporting Portugal 18/19 home jersey features their famous green and white hoops. The most interesting feature is the white fold down Barbos collar with vintage drawstring styling. The Sport Portugal crest is embroidered on the left chest with the club name in braille underneath, another cool feature.

The jersey pairs well with the club’s green and white hooped socks.

NOS is the main sponsor with Super Bock featuring on the back of the jersey made by Macron.

The Sporting Portugal 18/19 away jersey is in anthracite with a subtle pattern made up of crisscrossing hoops and stripes. The neon green detailing makes the boldest statement on the jersey. The updated club crest is on the left chest again with the club name underneath in braille.

The Sporting de Portugal 18/19 away jersey is made by Macron.

Deportivo la Coruna 18/19 Home Jersey

Deportivo la Coruna currently plays in Spain’s Segunda Division but have a long history in La Liga, winning the title in 1999/00.

The Blue and Whites 18/19 home jersey features the club’s signature blue and white vertical stripes that continue on the sleeves and the lower back. The stripes have an interior 2-tone striping which add some depth.

The shoulders are solid blue and include a jacquard pattern.

The majority of the back is solid blue to allow for the player number.

A tribute to the city of A Coruna is below the collar on the back with skull and crossbones from the city’s shield along with ‘Alicerces 1906 8 de Decembro’ the city’s founding date.

Locally brewery Estrella Galicia is the front-of-jersey sponsor.

The Deportivo la Coruna 18/19 soccer jersey is made by Macron.

Nice 18/19 Home and Away Soccer Jerseys

OGC Nice may be familiar to fans in the New York area as former New York City FC manager Patrick Vieira is the Ligue 1 club’s current manager. A big change from the Big Apple but ‘Les Aiglons (The Eaglets)’ have some cool looking jerseys.

The stripes of the Nice home shirt are narrower than last season and continue on the back of the jersey. A great look to use. White detailing is used on the polo style collar, sleeve cuffs, and hem at the bottom of the jersey.

The club unveiled red, black, and white away jerseys for this season’s campaign. The solid red jersey features a bold black polo style collar.

‘Issa Nissa’ is printed under the collar on the back of the jersey. The OGC Nice crest is on the left chest. Macron makes the club’s jerseys.

Bologna 18/19 Home Jersey

The Bologna 18/19 home jersey features 4 stripes alternating between the club colors of red and dark blue. The 2 center stripes are wide and take up most of the front of the jersey with the 2 outer stripes much narrower. The look continues on the back of the jersey and sleeves.

A blue crew collar tops of the look with ‘Bologna FC 1909’ under the collar on the back of the jersey. Solid blue sleeve cuffs and hem finish the look off.

The 18/19 Bologna jersey is made by Macron.

Cagliari 18/19 Home Soccer Jersey

The 18/19 Cagliari home jersey is a classic halved jersey. The right side is red while the left side is dark blue. Alternating colors used on the sleeve cuff and hem help the look pop. The subtle v-neck collar is also split. The look is continued on the back of the jersey.

The Cagliari home soccer jersey is made by Macron.







