Greece 2018 Home and Away Jerseys Revealed

The Greece 2018 home and away jerseys from Nike were revealed during the international break. Greece’s hard work, determination and organization are reflected in the jersey, as the nation looks forward to the 2022 World Cup.

The jersey is a blue with a light blue cross and stripes design inspired by the Greek flag. The Hellenic Football Federation crest is placed on the left breast, with the cross from the flag on the right breast, with a white swoosh placed over it.

The sleeves are blue, with the back neck having blue and white vertical stripes, an element also from the national flag.

The full kit has blue shorts and socks.

The away jersey is white with blue details, and features the same flag design across the front.

Greece’s 2018 home jersey has the Fast Fit Vaporknit template.