Ghana 2018 Home Jersey Unveiled

One of Africa’s premier national teams takes a break from the usual. PUMA and the Black Stars of Ghana will debut their 2018 home jersey in the last round of African World Cup Qualifiers against Russia-bound Egypt this weekend.

The latest Ghanaian home jersey is red and golden yellow, a departure from the usual white. The collar has a Pan-African color trim in green, gold and red. Golden raglan sleeves feature black Powercats on either arm, and a white spot pattern stripe.

A styled pattern of white spots takes shape on the upper half of the front. A black star is placed in the center of the upper chest, aligned with a golden Powercat on the right breast, and Ghana’s national team crest on the left.

The 2018 PUMA Ghana home jersey is available now at World Soccer Shop.