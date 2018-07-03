Getafe CF 2018/19 Kits Revealed

Created by the Joma sports clothing manufacturer, Getafe CF revealed three new jerseys for next season. Through their partnership, the La Liga club Joma “has created a shirt that keeps the identity of Getafe CF”.

The home kit is blue interrupted by the white logos of Joma and the real estate brokerage company Tecnocasa.

The crest of the club is on the left breast of the jersey.

The neckline and sleeve cuffs of the jerseys are marked in black, red and yellow, symbolic of the Spanish flag.

The sleeves of every jersey have the “four cats” claw mark as well as the La Liga emblem.

The away jersey follows the suit of previous years with a beaming red primary color. Again, the primary sponsors are illustrated in white. The collar and sleeves match the home jersey identically.

The alternate jersey incorporates green and black into the details with a pearly white primary color. The main shirt sponsor of Tecnocasa is written in green, matching the sleeve bottoms, neckline and side stripe. Unlike the other, the Joma logo is stitched in grey