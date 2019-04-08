Germany Women’s National Team 2019 Home Jersey Unveiled

The 2019 Germany Women’s home jersey was unveiled on International Women’s Day – March 8th. The team will debut the new kits in a match against Sweden on April 6th.

The retro styled jersey is inspired by the shirt that the 1989 team wore when they won the European Championship.

“It was important to us to keep the DNA of the team and its history through the color and shape of the legendary flag graphics,” said Linn Sickert, designer at adidas Football.

The new 2019 Germany Women’s National Soccer Team home jersey is white and clean with subtle tone-on-tone horizontal lines. A fragmented digital rendering of the German flag, in black, red and gold, drapes the front.

The jersey features a crew collar neck.

The German crest on the left chest is decorated with 2 stars over it, representing the country’s 2 previous Women’s World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.

The adidas Performance logo is over the right chest and black adidas 3-stripes are on the shoulders.

On the back, player’s name and number is printed in black.

The new uniform is complete with black pants and white socks.

The Germany Women’s National Soccer Team away jersey is dark red with white details.

The 2019 Germany Women’s National Soccer Team home jersey is available at World Soccer Shop.