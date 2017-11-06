Germany 2018 World Cup Jersey Revealed

adidas Soccer has unveiled the new Germany home jersey for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The latest kit for the defending champions features a bold design inspired by one of the most iconic soccer shirts of all time.

The jersey is a modern interpretation of the 1990 Germany home kit, worn when they lifted the FIFA World Cup in Italy. The graphic on the front has been modernized and streamlined using dark colors. The collar is based on the original one, while the three stripes are featured on the shoulders.

The German National Team logo appears over the heart, accompanied by four stars that represent their FIFA World Cup victories. The adidas logo is presented on the right, while the 2014 World Champions patch is featured on the center. The front number will be positioned to the right to preserve the optic balance on the front.

A sign-off with the German national colors is placed on the inside of the collar, and a ‘Die Mannschaft’ (‘The Team’) text can be read on the top of the back. Black shorts and white socks complete this look, that will debut on-pitch versus France on November 14th.

