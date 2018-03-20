Germany 2018 World Cup Away Jersey Revealed

The Germany 2018 World Cup away jersey by adidas was unveiled today. The rare green away jersey was worn in the 1990 semifinal on the way to the title as well as in the 1986 World Cup final. This year’s away jersey is a modernized version of the 1990 design.

The new Germany away jersey features an unique v-collar construction and a classic graphic pattern that adorns the front and sleeves. The 2014 World Cup Champions patch stands proud on the chest, along with the DFB crest and adidas logo.

The three stripes are placed on the shoulders, with the collar using a white & green trim. The official “DIE MANNSCHAFT” wording appears on the back of the neck.

