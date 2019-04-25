Gambling Company Proposes Radical Change for Football Jersey Sponsorships

The front of jersey sponsorship deals are big business in soccer and gambling companies are a prime beneficiary using the marketing spots to get in front of millions of fans each weekend.

But the UK’s largest gambling company, GVC – owner of Ladbrokes, is taking the lead to end the practice saying they will voluntarily end all their front of jersey sponsorships. The company currently is the front of jersey sponsor for Sunderland and Charlton both in the England’s League One (the 3rd division of English soccer).

9 Premier League clubs feature gambling sites on the front of their jersey for the 2018/19 season.

This is only the first step as GVC has stated they will end gambling advertisements attached to sports broadcasts (with the exception of horse racing) as well as field boards at matches.

Gambling addiction affects millions of people in the UK and US and more companies are working to take action to fight the disorder. GVC is also allocating 1% of gambling revenue to research, education, and treatment.