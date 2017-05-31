Galatasaray SK Unveils 2017/18 Home Jersey

One of Turkey’s most passionately supported and celebrated clubs has a new shirt for next season, as Galatasaray revealed their 2017/18 Nike home jersey.

The Turkish titans have a more pronounced take on their traditional red and yellow halved jersey, but with a stripe on the upper chest that alternates the colors. The red collar has alternating trim corresponding to each half, with yellow trim on the left (red) side, and red on the right (yellow) side. The Nike swoosh and Galatasaray crest are placed in the alternate halves. The side piping even alternates for each side in the same fashion as the alignment on the collar.

The full kit has white shorts with yellow trim and red socks with yellow details.

An alternate red pair of shorts is also available for the home kit. Real estate and housing development firm nef returns as the main shirt sponsor in front. Permolit takes up the sleeves, Garenta at the back of the shirt, and Coca-Cola on the shorts’ right leg.

The Nike 2017/18 Galatasaray SK home jersey is available now at World Soccer Shop.