Full Ocean Storm Pack Revealed by adidas

Following the reveal of the Ocean Storm NEMEZIZ cleats last week, adidas Soccer has unveiled today the latest colorways for the ACE, X and Copa silos.

The new ACE 17+ Purecontrol colorup features a navy upper that transitions into a sky blue heel. Branding is presented in white, while the gradient effect extends to the soleplate.







The Paiho and Primeknit upper combines with the Purecut collar to deliver a comfortable fit. Primeknit Control Zones on the vamp enhance control. Boost technology has been integrated into the sockliner and outsole for added comfort and responsiveness.







The X 17+ Purespeed boots now feature an unique solar yellow and black combination that catches the eye thanks to the effect produced by the dotted Techfit upper.







The redesigned upper and PureCut sock system lock the foot in, creating a comfortable fit and natural touch. The later is enhanced by the Non-Stop Grip (NSG) technology. The Purespeed heel lining and Sprintframe outsole are engineered for explosive speed.







The complete Ocean Storm pack is available at World Soccer Shop.