Fulham 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Unveiled

Fulham and adidas have unveiled the English club’s 2018/19 home and away jerseys. For the first time in four seasons, the Cottagers are back in the Premier League after finishing 3rd and winning the EFL Championship Playoffs last season.

London’s oldest established club has a new home jersey inspired by adidas’ designs for the club from the late 1990s. A simple black and white jersey, the collar is a retro-based v-neck style, as black three-stripes trim can be seen on the shoulders.

A black horizontal bar with black borders is placed across the front of the jersey, reminiscent of the design worn from 1997 to 1999. A black adidas logo is placed on the right breast across from the club crest.

The full kit has black shorts with white stripes and white socks with black stripes.

The theme continues will Fulham’s away jersey, a navy jersey with tonal blue striped checkered pattern. The crew neck collar up top has white trim, with matching white three-stripes on the shoulders.

The adidas logo on the right breast this time is white. Yellow is used as an accent color, for the new sponsor.

Simple navy shorts and socks with white three stripes completes the away kit. Dafabet is the newest sponsor for Fulham.

The Fulham adidas 2018/19 home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.