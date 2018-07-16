France and Nike Win Out in the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Les Bleus are adding a second star to their Nike kits after winning the World Cup Final against Croatia, 4 – 2. French fans had plenty to celebrate during the match with rising 19-year-old star, Kylian Mbappe scoring a goal, veteran favorite Antoine Griezmann scoring a penalty, and Paul Pogba finally finding the back of the net. The second star symbolizes the second World Cup victory for the French – their first coming from a

3 – 0 victory versus Brazil in 1998. Matching the success of France throughout their tournament, Nike, the national team’s kit sponsor and manufacturer, also outshined their competition on the world stage.

“We had three of the four teams in the semi-finals and then two of our teams made the finals,” said Elliott Hill, Nike President of Consumer and Marketplace. “We’ve been in the game of football for over 20 years, and it’s the first time that we’ve had an all-Nike final.”

Nike provided kits for 10 of the 32 teams in Russia – with England, Croatia and France all making the semi-finals. The Nike national kits were made from at least 12 recycled plastic bottles, part of their 2012 campaign to turn recycled plastic into polyester fabrics. The Vaporknit also proved to be 23% more breathable than the Nike kits from just 2 years ago.

From an individual standpoint, Nike also sponsored the biggest names in the Cup. English striker, Harry Kane, took home the Golden Boot after netting six goals in the Nike Hypervenom. Luca Mordic of Croatia won the Golden Ball after his excellent campaign in the Nike kit. Thibaut Courtois won the cup’s Golden Gloves award wearing the Nike Vapor Grip3. And lastly, the headline player of the tournament, Kylian Mbappe was awarded the best young player of the World Cup while also donning the Nike French national kit.

In the shoe department, Nike continued their unrelenting hold on the market with more players wearing Nike boots than all other brands combined. With a whapping 65 percent of all World Cup players wearing the Swoosh, the international brand raised their reach 12 percent from 2014 and 21 percent from 2010. Over the course of the tournament, 100 goals were scored by Nike boots in Russia – 66 were scored in the Nike Mercurial 360.

From a social media perspective, Nike expertly launched the Believe campaign tallying over 100 million views and 50 million engagements. The campaign utilized Nike ambassadors and football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. in story-like film pieces. In Berlin and Moscow, Nike hosted in-person events like the Koroka Rebels tournament, launching over 1,000 matches and facilitating jersey customizations for over 2,500 people. After four weeks in Russia, Nike and France leave as champions.

The 2-star France national team jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.