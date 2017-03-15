France Launch 2017 Third Jersey

The France National Team and Nike Soccer revealed the black collection which takes style and elegance from the pitch to the day-to-day life of fans. A new jersey was revealed as part of the collection featuring an all-black look for Les Bleus.

The shirt features a v-neck collar with the country name on the back inside of the collar. The FFF iconic rooster logo appears in blue with white trimming, while the Nike Swoosh sits on the right of the chest in white. Black lateral stripes run down on the sides, expanding with movement to reveal an inner blue mesh.

Like all of Nike’s top teams, the French National Team enjoys the benefits of the Aeroswift technology, which delivers constant air circulation and fast drying to keep the gear light at all times.

The new France collection also features a full range of clothing with an N98 jacket, polo shirts, pants and more casual gear for the streets. The jersey will not be used by the French National Team in official games, but will be available for the fans who love a classy style and support the country with all their heart.

France 2017 Nike third jersey will be available next week on World Soccer Shop.