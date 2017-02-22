Fluminense F.C. Partner with Under Armour

Fluminense F.C. announced a partnership with Under Armour that will see the Baltimore-based company design and provide the Brazilian club’s match day kits, training kits, and athletic equipment for the amateur and professional sports teams.

Under Armour will unveil the club’s new jersey on July 21. It will be made from UA CoolSwitch, which keeps the body cool and wicks away sweat for optimal playing conditions regardless of the temperature.

“Fluminense is one of the clubs that most symbolise victory and tradition in Brazilian sport and still has one of the most passionate fans in football,” Bruno Abilel, chief executive of Under Armour in Brazil, said.

The deal reported to be for 3-years replaces the partnership the club had with Dryworld after they failed to meet contractual agreements.

The brand has a loyal following in Brazil sponsoring São Paulo F.C. as well as Brazilian icon Gisele Bündchen, actor Felipe Titto, model Paola Antonini and the Olympic champion beach volleyball team, Alison Cerutti and Bruno Schmidt.