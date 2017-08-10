Fiorentina Unveil FOUR Away Jerseys

Fiorentina is well known for their purple home jersey but fans will have trouble keeping up with the Viola on the road this season after the club unveiled FOUR away jerseys from the club’s technical sponsor Le Cog Sportif.

“Fiorentina have decided to have four second strips and we have supported this particular idea, which values the history and traditions of Florence,” read a statement from general director Marco Brunelli on the club’s official website.

The Fiorentina kit manager will have the options of a blue, green, white, or red jersey when the club is away from Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The club will debut one of their new away jerseys on the opening weekend of Serie A action when they face Inter on August 20.