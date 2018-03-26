FIFA World Cup Jersey Sponsors

FIFA World Cup jersey sponsorships (or national team kit partnerships) are big business. The competition is as fierce among the major sports brands off the field as it is for the national teams that compete on the field every four years.

The reward for the winning brands is being able to provide the national team soccer kit with their brand logo displayed usually over the right chest on the jersey, the left leg of the shorts, as well as on the socks in addition to other officially licensed team apparel.

And more importantly it allows the brand to market and sell the team’s authentic and replica soccer jerseys to fans around the world.

It’s a $1 billion industry that all got started in 1974.

adidas was the first brand to put their stamp (or brand logo) on the World Cup and was the dominant national team sponsor for decades. The 3-Stripes sponsored 10 of the 16 national teams at the 1974 FIFA World Cup in Germany and used it as their springboard to dominate the market for decades.

The timing could not have been better for the German-based company with the World Cup being held in their backyard and since most players wore adidas soccer cleats the move to providing team jerseys made sense.

The 1974 World Cup was just the start for adidas’ dominance in World Cup jersey sponsorships. The 3-Stripes provided the national team soccer kits for 50% or more of the teams at each World Cup through Italia 1990. adidas continued to provide more national teams with their World Cup kits until, ironically, the tournament returned to Germany in 2006 when Puma and Nike both outfitted more teams.

In all adidas has been the jersey sponsor for 127 teams since the 1974 World Cup. Nike is a distant second with 50 national team outfitted. This is impressive, however, considering the swoosh only got in the game at the 1998 World Cup.

Puma is in third with 44 teams.

Since the 1974 tournament, Umbro has had one or more teams at every tournament except for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. They have sponsored 22 teams over the course of the tournament history with the home nations of England and Scotland their primary sponsored nations.

The other brands to get in the game at the World Cup are: Lotto (9), Le Coq Sportif (7), Hummel (4), Joma (4), Reebok (4), Diadora (3), Kappa (3), Marathon (3), Topper (3), Uhlsport (3), Admiral (2), New Balance (2), Rapido (2), Aba Sport (1), Asics (1), Atletico (1), Brooks Sport (1), Burrda Sport (1), Erima (1), Errea (1), Legea (1), Levi’s (1), Mitre (1), Penalty (1), Raihna (1), Shamil (1), Sonitex (1), Weekend (1).

13 teams have had remained true to a traditional look with unbranded jerseys since 1974.

With so many teams wearing the adidas logo, it should come as no surprise that adidas has been the technical sponsor for the most World Cup winning teams since 1974. adidas has sponsored 5 World Cup winning sides: Germany – 2014, Spain – 2010, France – 1998, West Germany – 1990, and Argentina – 1978.

2 teams have won the World Cup with no sponsor logo on their jersey over that period; Italy – 1982 and West Germany – 1974.

Surprisingly, Nike has only sponsored 1 World Cup winning side, Brazil in 2002. Puma, Umbro, and Le Coq Sportif all have 1 sponsored World Cup winner as well in Italy – 2006, Brazil – 1994, and Argentina – 1986.

Who will win the battle to be the sponsor of this year’s World Cup winning side?

Mexico has appeared in the most brands over the years. El Tri Colors World Cup jersey has been provided by 6 brands (Levi’s, Adidas, Umbro, Aba Sport, Atletica, and Nike). Three of these were one-and-done appearances for that brand.

Belgium is not far behind with five sponsors (Admiral, Adidas, Diadora, Nike, and Burda Sport) and Brazil has shown up to the quadrennial event in the threads of four different brands (Adidas, Topper, Umbro, and Nike).

Hummel has appeared at 4 World Cups and all when sponsoring Denmark. The Danish company was the national team sponsor from 1926-2004 and again from 2016-present. They were the team jersey for the Red-White at the 1986, 1998, 2002 World Cups and will return this summer at Russia 2018.

3 other brands have only sponsored 1 national team at the World Cup. Topper was Brazil’s sponsor for the 1982, 1986, and 1990 World Cups. Sadly for the South American brand, Brazil never won the World Cup while they were the jersey sponsor.

Marathon’s 3 appearances (2002, 2006, 2014) have all been with Ecuador and Rapido’s 2 appearances (1990, 1994) were with South Korea.

2018 FIFA World Cup – Russia

The on-going battle to sponsor a World Cup team was seen earlier this year when Senegal dumped Romai Sports, their sponsor through World Cup qualifying, and replaced them with Puma. The deal with the United Arab Emirates Romai was ‘disastrous’ according to those close to the federation and the timing could not have been better for Puma to re-sign the Lions of Teranga.

adidas reclaimed their position at the top of the table with 12 teams headed to Russia and are in good position to ‘win’ the tournament with arguably the strongest line-up of teams.

Related: 2018 FIFA World Cup Jersey Sponsors

Nike is a close second and where close to having the most teams in Russia only for 3 of their top teams, the USA, Netherlands, and Chile, all to fail to qualify.

2018 World Cup Jersey Sponsors

adidas (12) – Argentina, Belgium, Colombia, Egypt, Germany, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Russia, Spain, Sweden

Nike (10) – Australia, Brazil, Croatia, England, France, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

Puma (3) – Senegal, Switzerland, Uruguay

New Balance (2) – Costa Rica, Panama

Umbro (2) – Peru, Serbia

Errea (1) – Iceland

Hummel (1) – Denmark

Uhlsport (1) – Tunisia

2014 FIFA World Cup – Brazil

Nike was the jersey sponsorship leader for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with 10 teams sponsored although some believe adidas won the marketing battle. The 3-Stripes sponsored 9 teams but that included both finalists, Germany and Argentina – who both defeated Nike teams in the semifinals.

Related: Who Won the 2014 FIFA World Cup?

Lotto, however, may have gotten the most bang for their buck. They only sponsored 1 national team, Costa Rica, but the Ticos were one of the brightest teams and a favorite among fans advancing to the quarterfinals.

2014 World Cup Jersey Sponsors

Nike (10) – Australia, Brazil, Croatia, England, France, Greece, Netherlands, Portugal, South Korea, USA.

adidas (9) – Argentina, Bosnia, Colombia, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia, Spain.

Puma (8) – Algeria, Cameroon, Chile, Ghana, Italy, Ivory Coast, Switzerland, Uruguay.

Lotto (1) – Costa Rica

Burrda Sport (1) – Belgium

Marathon (1) – Ecuador

Joma (1) – Honduras

Uhlsport (1) – Iran

2010 FIFA World Cup – South Africa

adidas regained their foothold as the dominant brand at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, the first to be hosted on the African continent, after running a distant 3rd 4-years earlier.

South Africa may have been a return to the top for adidas but it was the end of an era for Umbro. The famous Double Diamond’s, who outfitted 15 of the 16 teams at the 1966 FIFA World Cup BUT without brand logos, run as England’s football jersey sponsor came to an end. The only time the Three Lions had previously worn a non-Umbro jersey at the World Cup was in 1982.

It was a classic final with 2 teams, Spain and the Netherlands, looking for their first title. adidas’ sponsored Spain had the last laugh defeating Nike sponsored Netherlands in extra time.

2010 World Cup Jersey Sponsors

adidas (12) – Argentina, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Paraguay, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain.

Nike (9) – Australia, Brazil, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, South Korea, USA.

Puma (7) – Algeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Italy, Ivory Coast, Switzerland, Uruguay.

Umbro (1) – England

Joma (1) – Honduras

Legea (1) – North Korea

Brooks Sports (1) – Chile

2006 FIFA World Cup – Germany

Germany was a tournament of firsts. It was the first time that every team featured a brand logo on their soccer kit and was the first time since the 1974 tournament that adidas did not sponsor the most teams.

Germany-based Puma, adidas longtime rival, led the way with 12 teams followed by Nike with 8 and adidas in a distant 3rd with only 6 teams. It was the fewest teams that adidas have ever sponsored at the quadrennial tournament.

Despite only having 6 teams, adidas had quality and featured 2 of the 4 semifinalists in France and Germany. Puma won the event, with Italy, claiming their 4th title with a win over France in the final.

2006 World Cup Jersey Sponsors

Puma (12) – Italy, Iran, Paraguay, Ghana, Angola, Ivory Coast, Switzerland, Togo, Czech Republic, Poland, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia.

Nike (8) – Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Croatia, Portugal, Netherlands, South Korea, USA.

adidas (6) – Argentina, France, Germany, Japan, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Umbro (2) – England, Sweden.

Lotto (2) – Ukraine, Serbia

Marathon (1) – Ecuador

Joma (1) – Costa Rica

2002 FIFA World Cup – South Korea and Japan

For the 2nd consecutive tournament a record 11 brands were represented at the World Cup finals.

And it was the first time that Italy wore a brand logo on their jersey at the World Cup. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) did not allow logos to appear on their jersey, much to the chagrin of previous sponsors like Diadora and Nike, prior to the 2002 tournament. Kappa was the sponsor in South Korea and Japan but they had to settle for their logos being placed on the sleeves and not on the right chest.

It was the first time that Nike sponsored the World Cup winners with Brazil taking the title over Germany. For Brazil it was their record 5th title.

2002 World Cup Jersey Sponsors

adidas (10) – Argentina, China, France, Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Turkey.

Nike (8) – Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Nigeria, Portugal, Russia, South Korea, USA.

Puma (4) – Cameroon, Poland, Paraguay, Tunisia

Umbro (2) – England, Ireland

Atletica (1) – Mexico

Hummel (1) – Denmark

Joma (1) – Costa Rica

Kappa (1) – Italy

Le Coq Sportif (1) – Senegal

Marathon (1) – Ecuador

Uhlsport (1) – Slovenia

No Brand (1) – Uruguay

1998 FIFA World Cup – France

The face of the game (or the jerseys the teams wore) changed in France. For the first time, the Nike swoosh took part as a jersey sponsor at the tournament. Nike sponsored 5 teams in France.

The tournament also featured a record 11 brands sponsoring the 32 national teams. This trend was continued 4 years later.

The final featured an adidas vs Nike pairing with France facing Brazil. Les Bleus came out on top.

But it was only the first battle in a long war between the brands to own the World Cup.

1998 World Cup Jersey Sponsors

Adidas (7) – Argentina, France, Germany, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Yugoslavia

Nike (5) – Brazil, Netherlands, Nigeria, South Korea, USA

Puma (5) – Austria, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Iran, Morocco

Umbro (3) – England, Scotland, Norway

Kappa (2) – Jamaica, South Africa

Lotto (2) – Croatia, Tunisia

Aba Sport (1) – Mexico

Asics (1) – Japan

Diadora (1) – Belgium

Hummel (1) – Denmark

No Brand (1) – Italy

1994 FIFA World Cup- USA

Despite not having a professional outdoor league and to the dismay of some pundits, the FIFA World Cup landed in the U.S.A. in 1994.

The tournament changed the game in the U.S. with huge increase in participation and investment in the sport.

And it was the spark that led to changing the look of the game.

Nike had their first real taste of the beautiful game when the U.S. hosted. The swoosh was the cleat sponsor for 8 of Brazil’s World Cup winning side. The players wore the new Nike Tiempo Premier soccer cleat but Nike chairman and co-founder Phil Knight had his sights set on sponsoring the Brazilian team jersey.

He achieved that goal and by the 2014 World Cup Nike sponsored the most teams in Brazil.

1994 World Cup Jersey Sponsors

adidas (10) – Argentina, Bulgaria, Ireland, Germany, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Romania, USA

Umbro (4) – Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Mexico

Lotto (3) – Morocco, Netherlands, Switzerland

Diadora (2) – Belgium, Greece

Reebok (1) – Russia

Mitre (1) – Cameroon

Rapido (1) – South Korea

Shamil (1) – Saudi Arabia

No Brand (1) – Italy

1990 FIFA World Cup – Italia

The 1990 World Cup final was an all adidas battle between West Germany and Argentina. With an all-time high of 15 teams sponsored by the 3-stripes it probably was not so surprising they outfitted the finalists.

After seeing hints of more bold patterns and colors in the 1980’s, the 1990 World Cup and many of the jerseys continued this pattern of pushing away from a purely traditional design. Germany put their stamp on the trend wearing a bold pattern on their jersey for the first time and winning the title. Die Mannschaft’s 2018 jersey design is inspired by the look from 1990.

It was also the end of an era for adidas. The German-based company’s famous Trefoil logo was used on jerseys for the last time. It was replaced by the adidas workmark logo used on jerseys in 1994. That logo was quickly replaced by the adidas Performance logo starting with the 1998 World Cup.

Related: adidas’ Iconic Logos from Trefoil to Performance

1990 World Cup Jersey Sponsors

Adidas (15) – Argentina, Belgium, Cameroon, Colombia, Czechoslovakia, Egypt, Ireland, Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, Soviet Union, UAE, USA, West Germany, Yugoslavia

Umbro (2) – England, Scotland

Puma (2) – Austria, Uruguay

Lotto (1) – Costa Rica

Le Coq Sportif (1) – Spain

Rapido (1) – South Korea

Topper (1) – Brazil

No Brand (1) – Italy

1986 FIFA World Cup – Mexico

Mexico became the first nation to host a second World Cup when the tournament returned in 1986. Mexico replace Colombia, who was originally selected as host but were unable to due to economic concerns.

Le Coq Sportif became the first brand other than adidas to have their sponsorship logo on the winning team’s jersey when Argentina hoists the trophy in Mexico City. They are arguably the only non-major brand to win a World Cup.

The sponsorship demands to provide jerseys, however, were still in their infancy. With a concern for the heat in the quarterfinal against England, Argentina coach Carlos Bilardo had an assistant go search local markets to find a lightweight jersey to replace their all-cotton standard away jersey. The Argentina national team crest, Le Coq Sportif logo, and numbers were hastily applied to the jersey. Argentina went on to win the game against England in an all-time classic with Maradona’s Hand of God goal and his march through the Three Lions defense to score one of the best goals in World Cup history.

1986 World Cup Jersey Sponsors

Adidas (13) – Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Hungary, Iraq, Mexico, Morocco, Northern Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Soviet Union, West Germany

Le Coq Sportif (3) – Argentina, Uruguay, Spain

Umbro (2) – England, Scotland

No Brand (2) – Algeria, Italy

Hummel (1) – Denmark

Topper (1) – Brazil

Raihna (1) – Paraguay

Weekend (1) – South Korea

1982 FIFA World Cup – Spain

The brands were in on the new game with 8 brands represented at the 1982 World Cup. They still were still holding on to the past to some extent with Brazil’s technical sponsor Topper featuring their logo on the jersey sleeve rather than the right chest.

And this was the last World Cup winner not to feature a brand on their jersey.

Italy in their unbranded jersey took home the title over adidas West Germany. The jersey was made by Le Coq Sportif but the brand would have to wait 4 years to celebrate on the jersey on a World Cup winner.

1982 World Cup Jersey Sponsors

Adidas (13) – Chile, Czechoslovakia, El Salvador, France, Honduras, Hungary, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Poland, Soviet Union, Spain, West Germany, Yugoslavia

Le Coq Sportif (2) – Argentina, Cameroon

Admiral (2) – England, Belgium

Puma (2) – Austria, Kuwait

Umbro (1) – Scotland

Topper (1) – Brazil

Sonitex (1) – Algeria

Penalty (1) – Peru

No Brand (1) – Italy

1978 FIFA World Cup – Argentina

The trend started to heat up when the World Cup headed to Argentina. Club teams around the world were starting to promote the brand logo on their team kits so it was only time before national teams followed suit.

After only 2 sponsors in 1974, the 1978 World Cup had 5 brands represented. There have never been fewer than 5 brands represented since this tournament.

adidas became the first brand to have their logo on the winning jersey after Argentina won wearing the 3-stripes over adidas wearing Netherlands. The brand logo was almost an afterthought as it was still small compared to the national team crest.

1978 World Cup Jersey Sponsors

adidas (10) – Argentina, Brazil, France, Hungary, Iran, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Sweden, Tunisia

Puma (1) – Austria

Umbro (1) – Scotland

Erima (1) – West Germany

Levi’s (1) – Mexico

No Brand (2) – Italy, Spain

1974 FIFA World Cup – West Germany

It should come as no big surprise that the first tournament where national teams started to place sponsor logos on the outside of their jersey had the fewest brands with only 2, adidas and Umbro.

West Germany, wearing an unbranded adidas jersey, defeated adidas wearing Netherlands in the final.

The brands clearly did not have the upper hand as they do today. The Netherlands’ top player, Johan Cruyff, who wore Puma soccer cleats refused to wear the 3-stripes detail on the shoulders and down the sleeve. Cruyff converted his jersey to include only 2 stripes.

1974 World Cup Jersey Sponsors

adidas (10) – Argentina, Bulgaria, Chile, Haiti, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Uruguay, Yugoslavia, Zaire

Umbro (2) – Australia, Scotland

No Brand (4) – Brazil, East Germany, Italy, West Germany

1950 FIFA World Cup – 1970 FIFA World Cup

Prior to the 1974 World Cup, national soccer teams had jerseys provided by the major brands of the day. These were frequently locally sourced. It was just an era before the onset of ever present marketing so the brands logo was not placed on the outside of the jersey.