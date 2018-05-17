FC St. Pauli Reveal 18/19 Home Jersey

The FC St. Pauli 18/19 home jersey by Under Armour was unveiled at the brand’s Baltimore headquarters as part of the club’s U.S. tour. The look makes a bold statement with a vertical rainbow stripe down the back of the shoulders and the slogan ‘football has no gender’ on the inside of the collar.

The new jersey features many updates from last year’s but stays true to club traditions. The home jersey remains brown but with a red and a white cracked horizontal stripe across the chest.

The FC St. Pauli crest has been moved to the center of the jersey. The Under Armour logo is placed over the right collar bone.

The jersey has a modern barbos stand-up collar with brown insert. The right side of the collar and right sleeve include red piping detailing on the edge while the left side of the collar and left sleeve have white piping detail.

The Congstar logo, the club’s front-of-jersey, sponsor, is located lower on the chest than usual and sits below the club crest on the center of the jersey.

The U.S. tour is focused on giving players and insight into the team culture and philosophies of Under Armour. After visiting Baltimore, the players travel to Detroit to visit the Under Armour Brand House and have a friendly against Detroit FC on May 19. They then travel to Portland to train at Under Armour’s Performance Campus.