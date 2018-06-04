FC Porto 2018/19 Third Jersey Revealed

FC Porto has revealed their 2018/19 third jersey from New Balance. As part of the “Born for Success” campaign and the 125th Anniversary of the club, the Dragons have enlisted the services of an accomplished local street artist to design a the third jersey.

Porto-based graffiti artist Hazul Luzah made a commemorative design for Porto’s third jersey, using elements from the club’s crest, their home stadium and the city of Porto into his unique style.

Related: FC Porto 18/19 Home Jersey by New Balance

The jersey has two shades of blue: dazzling blue and the lighter Maldives blue as accents, with white details. A classical collar has a placket. The sleeves have Maldives blue trim as bonded tape on the shoulders. Mesh portions take up the front of the sleeves. The sides have Maldives blue trim

The back of the jersey is a solid blue with mesh patterns. An 125th Anniversary roundel emblem with FC Porto’s original crest is placed underneath the collar.

The crest at the front is in Maldives blue with white outlines and is embroidered.

Blue shorts and socks, with Maldives blue cap and trim on the ankles completes the kit. Altice is the new primary sponsor, with Super Bock at the back.