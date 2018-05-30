FC Porto 2018/19 Home Jersey Launched

FC Porto has launched their 2018/19 home jersey from New Balance. The launch of the new shirt is part of New Balance’s “Born For Success” campaign, which celebrates the 125th anniversary of the club, and their 2017/18 Portuguese Liga NOS title.

FC Porto’s blue and white stripes return with a new composition, with navy as an accent color.

A classical navy collar with a single button placket is placed on the neck, with striped sleeves conforming to the new template, as white trim can be seen on the shoulders running into the collar.

At the top of back of the jersey is a blue FC Porto label under the collar.

Part of the back is a solid white, with the blue stripes filling in at the bottom.

FC Porto’s crest is placed on the left breast in a blue stripe, as thin blue outlines are seen on either side of the blue stripes on the body.

The full kit has solid blue shorts and white socks with blue trim. Altice, FC Porto’s shirt sponsor for European matches last season, steps in as the main sponsor this time, with Super Bock returning as the jersey at the back.

