FC Porto 2017/18 Away Jersey Revealed

FC Porto and New Balance Football have revealed the new away kit, completing their 2017/18 collection with the previously launched home and third kits. The orange jersey was presented under the ‘Joga Sem Fronteiras’ (‘Play without Boundaries’) campaign.

Orange has played a secondary role in many Porto jerseys, and now takes the main stage to help the Dragões stand out in the Portuguese and European scenes. The kit features a white cross over rib v neck collar, while the crest is shown in a monochromatic version.

The NB logo appears on the right, with MEO serving as main sponsor and Super Bock placed on the top back. A ‘FC Porto’ detail is featured on the back of the neck.

The jersey features NB Dry technology, designed to wick moisture away and keep players cool and dry. Specially designed mesh insertions enhance ventilation and fit.

“The design team has done a great job in creating a kit that will capture people’s attention both on and of the pitch. This year’s campaign line is all about “Play without Boundaries” and this applies to our kit designs as much as it does to the players,” said Richard Wright, General Manager of New Balance Football. “As well as being visually striking, the team has ensured that the kit will allow the players to perform at the very highest level and maintain the standards of this historic club.

The new Porto change kit is completed by orange shorts and socks with white detailing and branding.

“For the players, the way a kit performs on match day is just as important as the way it looks,” added Ivan Marcano, FC Porto player. “With such a colourful design and comfort, I am really looking forward to playing in the kit next season and bringing success for my team and to the fans.”