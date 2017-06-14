FC Porto 2017/18 Third Jersey Revealed

Prestigious Portuguese club FC Porto and New Balance have revealed the Dragons’ 2017/18 third jersey.

Porto will take to the skies with an air blue and navy scheme. The typical v-neck shaped collar in navy comes with an air blue insert on top. Navy sleeve cuffs smoothly contrast with with air blue on the arms.

The back has the club’s full name under the collar, and back sponsor Super Bock further down.

The chest has the New Balance logo in navy on the right breast, with FC Porto’s crest parallel to it.

The jersey also features venting, with white vent strips over a navy blue panel at the underarm area. The side panels also have mesh placed under the panels.

The hemline has navy trim, with a very fancy sublimated dragon print. The full kit also has air blue with navy trim on the shorts and socks. MEO returns as main shirt sponsor.

The FC Porto 2017/18 third jersey is available at World Soccer Shop.