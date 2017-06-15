FC Porto 2017/18 Home Jersey Unveiled

Perennial Portuguese Liga NOS title contender FC Porto have revealed the 2017/18 home jersey the Dragons will be wearing this coming season. The jersey is the centerpiece of New Balance’s ‘Joga Sem Fronteiras (Play Without Boundaries)’ campaign for Porto.

Porto’s traditional blue and white striped jersey returns with two blue stripes on the front of the jersey and a single blue stripe under the arm of the sleeves. The back is solid blue.

A standard crew collar is white with blue trim at the top. The same design is used for the sleeve cuff.

The team name is shown under the collar with club sponsor Super Bock’s logo further down.

The upper chest has the Porto crest on the left side with a white New Balance on the opposite side. Both marks are each placed in the center of a blue stripe.

White venting strips are present on both sides on the underarms, with mesh layered piping.

FC Porto’s full home kit has blue shorts with white socks.

MEO is the front-of-jersey sponsor.

The FC Porto 2017/18 home jersey is available at World Soccer Shop.