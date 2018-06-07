FC Porto 2018/19 Away Jersey Unveiled

New Balance has unveiled the FC Porto 2018/19 away jersey. This completes the 2018/19 collection of jerseys for the Portuguese champions, who’ll be using the “Born for Success” campaign for their 125th Anniversary.

The away jersey takes inspiration for the silverware won by the Dragons, with an intriguing Frost Grey with vibrant Cyber Yellow accents. The flashy yellow trim is seen on the shoulders peer out from the v-neck collar. The side trim is also in yellow, as is the NB logo on the right breast.

Related:

FC Porto 18/19 Home Jersey

FC Porto 18/19 Third Jersey

The back of the jersey has FC Porto’s wordmark in small text at the nape, under the collar.

The full kits also have grey shorts and socks with yellow accents.

Altice debuts as main sponsor for Porto for the season, with Super Bock on the back.