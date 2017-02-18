FC Dallas Unveils 2017 Away Jersey

Texan pride comes alive in the latest new strip for Major League Soccer charter club FC Dallas. They’ve taken cues from a famous state song sung by FCD supporters for the newest secondary jersey.

Blue and white are the main colors for the new away jersey. A Henley collar with two buttons comes in solid blue. At the inner collar are the first lyrics from “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” with “The stars at night are big and bright” in white. The shoulders and sleeves are white with blue adidas three-stripes only occupying the shoulders, and thick blue cuffs. The left sleeve is a tribute to Lamar Hunt, with the circle LH logo in blue, while the right is the MLS in FC Dallas colors.

A stellar blue to white gradient with white stars sprinkled at the top, another direct reference to the song’s opening lyrics, is the main attraction on the shirt’s body. The back of the jersey has Texas’ state flag under the collar. The jocktag has DTID in blue, for the supporter’s motto Dallas ‘Til I Die.

The full kit has blue shorts and white three-stripes and white and blue gradient stripe socks.

Advocare returns as shirt sponsor.

The 2017 adidas FC Dallas away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.