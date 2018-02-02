FC Dallas 2018/19 Home Jersey Unveiled

Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas is the latest club to unveil a new jersey, as the club once more taps in to their home state of Texas as the influence. This time, the MLS original club and adidas have unveiled a bold 2018 home jersey.

The clubs’ signature red and white hooped shirt has been replaced for a look clearly inspired by the flag of Texas, the Lone Star State Flag. From the jersey has a red v-neck collar with red three-stripe trim on the shoulder, and solid blue sleeves. The upper half of the shirt has a white arc that extends to the shoulders.

At the back neckline is the line “Pride of Texas” in white with a blue star replacing the X.

FC Dallas’ tribute to former owner Lamar Hunt comes as a LH in a white five-pointed star on the left sleeve.

The MLS logo on the right sleeve in the club colors of red, white and blue.

The full kit has red shorts with white three-stripe trim on the sides.

The socks are blue with a red topstripe with white three-stripe trim.

AdvoCare returns as shirt sponsor, as simple white text across the chest.

The 2018/19 adidas FC Dallas home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.