FC Cincinnati Unveil New Crest

FC Cincinnati unveiled a new club crest for their move to Major League Soccer in 2019. The crest will continue to highlight the orange and blue club colors. The winged Lion plays a more prominent role on the new crest.

The crest pays tribute to the city’s German heritage and speaks to the club’s journey to MLS.

The shield style crest includes the ‘FC’ on a blue field in the upper left section. ‘Cincinnati’ streaks diagonally from the center of the shield to the upper right corner on a white background. The lettering for both is a modern, German inspired font.

The Lions stands proudly on his hind legs on an orange field on the lower right side. He wears a crown in tribute of the city’s ‘Queen City’ nickname and holds a sword in his left paw as a sign that the club is ready for battle.

The mane has 7 points representing the 7 hills of Cincinnati and the wing has 3 points one for each season played in USL on the rise to MLS. The tail is curved and made to look like a ‘C’.