FC Barcelona Reveals 2017/18 Home Jersey

FC Barcelona and Nike Soccer have revealed the 2017/18 home uniform, introducing a bold design for the jersey with a modern interpretation of the Blaugrana stripes.

The deep royal blue jersey features a single wide red stripe running down the center of the jersey with a series of narrower red stripes flanking it on both sides.The club’s history and tradition is present with the Senyera trimming on the hybrid crew collar.

Rakuten, their new main sponsor, have their logo applied in white on the front, while Beko sits on the left sleeve and Unicef appears on the bottom back in yellow.

The new Barcelona kit features the latest Aeroswift technology with engineered knit zones that enhance fit, moisture removal and air circulation. Red stripes are placed on the sides of the jersey and shorts, expanding when the player is in motion to maximize ventilation.

“Pulling on the new Barça kit for the first time creates a mixture of pride and optimism for the season ahead, ” said Brazilian superstar Neymar. “It looks and feels like a modern uniform of sport.”

The uniform is completed by blue shorts and socks with red detailing and yellow branding.

The FC Barcelona 2017/18 Nike home kit will be soon available at World Soccer Shop.